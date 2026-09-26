Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EBIKE BLAZE Three treated for smoke inhalation after e-bike battery sparks Swanscombe house fire

Three treated for smoke inhalation after e-bike battery sparks Swanscombe house fire

Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation after an e-bike battery caught fire while charging inside a house in Swanscombe.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lewis Road, Swanscombe, at around 6.37pm on Saturday, 26 September, following reports of a house fire.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene as crews tackled the blaze.

Five fire engines sent to Lewis Road

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Three people affected by smoke inhalation were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics.

No further information about their conditions has been released.

E-bike battery believed to have caused fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally after an e-bike battery caught alight while it was being charged.

The incident comes amid continuing warnings about the potential fire risks associated with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly if batteries or chargers become damaged or faulty.

The fire is being treated as accidental.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

UK News
Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

BOB ARREST Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

NO FATHER Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

"FAKE COP" Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

US News
World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

BACK ON THE ROAD World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

National News
Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

CHILD KILLER PLOT Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

UK News
Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

TRAGIC END Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

National News
Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

BURGLARY CHARGE Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

Court News
Man charged with two robberies in Acton

Man charged with two robberies in Acton

UK News
Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

REDEVOLPMENT Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

UK News
Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

UK News
County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

DRUGS LINE County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

MEET CRACKDOWN Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

National News
Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

WOODEN BRANCH Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

UK News
Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Orpington

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Orpington

Breaking News
Fort Blockhouse could become migrant processing centre as Gosport faces second major immigration facility

MIGRANT HUB Fort Blockhouse could become migrant processing centre as Gosport faces second major immigration facility

UK News
Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

GANG FEUD Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

UK News
Watch Live