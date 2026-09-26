Three treated for smoke inhalation after e-bike battery sparks Swanscombe house fire

Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation after an e-bike battery caught fire while charging inside a house in Swanscombe.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lewis Road, Swanscombe, at around 6.37pm on Saturday, 26 September, following reports of a house fire.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene as crews tackled the blaze.

Five fire engines sent to Lewis Road

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Three people affected by smoke inhalation were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics.

No further information about their conditions has been released.

E-bike battery believed to have caused fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally after an e-bike battery caught alight while it was being charged.

The incident comes amid continuing warnings about the potential fire risks associated with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly if batteries or chargers become damaged or faulty.

The fire is being treated as accidental.