Air ambulance lands at Tesco after two men stabbed in Bradford

Two men have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Bradford prompted a major emergency services response, including an air ambulance landing at a nearby Tesco.

Emergency services were called to an address on Moresby Road at around 12.12pm today, Saturday, September 26, following reports that two men had been stabbed.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was deployed to the incident and landed at the Tesco Superstore on Halifax Road as emergency crews responded.

Two men taken to hospital

Both injured men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

West Yorkshire Police sources said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not yet been confirmed, and no details of any arrests have been released.

Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.