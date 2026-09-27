Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

A powerful nor’easter affecting the US East Coast has forced a string of major cruise ships to delay departures, cancel port calls and dramatically alter itineraries.

Cruise operations in New York and other eastern US ports have been disrupted as operators move vessels away from the worst conditions.

As of late September 26, nine cruise ships had confirmed itinerary changes linked to the storm.

Ships affected include vessels operated by Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.

Valiant Lady delayed in New York

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady has been forced to delay the end of its September 19 sailing, with the ship not expected to dock in New York until 4pm on September 27.

Disembarkation is not expected to begin until at least 5pm.

The disruption has had a knock-on effect on the September 27 departure, with passengers now due to embark between 8pm and midnight, followed by a further embarkation period the following morning.

The vessel is scheduled to depart at noon on September 28 with a revised itinerary which includes just one day in Bermuda.

Passengers on the affected sailing are being offered $200 in onboard credit and $200 in future cruise credit.

Oasis of the Seas cancels Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas has also been hit by the severe weather.

Its September 20 voyage is returning late to Cape Liberty, New Jersey, with the ship expected to arrive at around 4pm on September 27.

The delay means embarkation for the next sailing will not begin until 8pm.

The September 27 cruise has also been changed, with its scheduled September 29 visit to Port Canaveral cancelled.

Instead, passengers will spend the day at sea before the vessel makes an earlier arrival in Nassau on September 30.

Norwegian Escape kept in port overnight

Norwegian Escape has also been delayed after cruise operations in New York were halted because of the storm.

The vessel’s September 26 cruise was kept docked overnight, with departure rescheduled for 10am on September 27.

The ship’s previous voyage had already been altered because of the deteriorating weather.

Its visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia, was shortened so the vessel could head back towards New York ahead of the strongest conditions.

Independence of the Seas loses Bermuda overnight stay

Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas was unable to leave Cape Liberty as scheduled on September 26 and remained in New Jersey overnight.

Its departure was moved to September 27, while a planned overnight stay in Bermuda has been scrapped.

The ship is now scheduled to spend just one day in Bermuda on September 29.

Carnival Sunshine diverted out to sea

Carnival Sunshine has been diverted further out to sea in an effort to reach calmer waters.

The move means the vessel cannot return to Norfolk, Virginia, in time for its scheduled September 27 departure.

The next cruise has consequently been pushed back by a day and is now due to leave Norfolk on September 28.

The revised cruise will operate as a five-night itinerary, with its planned visit to Bimini cancelled. Nassau remains on the schedule, although its arrival and departure times have been changed.

Vision of the Seas abandons northern itinerary

One of the most significant changes involves Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas.

The ship had been due to operate a nine-night Canada and New England cruise from Baltimore but was instead rerouted south.

After remaining overnight in Baltimore, the vessel’s revised itinerary takes passengers to Florida and the Bahamas, including Port Canaveral, Nassau and Grand Bahama Island.

More ships could be affected

Other vessels operating around the northeastern US could face changes depending on the storm’s path and severity.

Ships identified as potentially affected include Crystal Symphony, Queen Mary 2, Silver Wind, Norwegian Breakaway, Celebrity Silhouette and Norwegian Jewel.

Passengers due to sail from ports affected by the nor’easter are being advised to monitor communications from their cruise line closely for further changes.