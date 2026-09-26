Two arrested after man stabbed in Kendal

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the Sandylands area of Kendal.

Cumbria Police said the attack happened between around 4.50pm and 4.55pm on Monday, September 21.

The victim suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Two arrested overnight

Police investigating the stabbing arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent overnight.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remained in police custody on Wednesday morning, September 23.

Police appeal for footage

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and want to hear from anyone who was in the Sandylands area at the time.

Police are particularly interested in any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage which may have captured the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information should contact Cumbria Police on 101, quoting incident 196 of September 21, 2026.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.