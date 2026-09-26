Large emergency response near Five Ways in Birmingham disrupts trains into New Street

A large emergency services response is under way near Five Ways in Birmingham tonight, with the incident causing disruption to rail services into Birmingham New Street.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of the ongoing incident, although the exact circumstances have not yet been confirmed.

Rail services into the busy Birmingham New Street station were initially suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Railway line reopens

The railway line has since reopened, allowing trains to begin running again.

However, passengers are being warned to expect residual delays, cancellations or alterations while services recover from the earlier disruption.

The nature of the emergency and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Further updates are expected as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.