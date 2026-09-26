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ROAD CLOSED Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Kidlington tonight.

Emergency services were called to an incident close to the Garden City bus stop, opposite Sainsbury’s.

 

Police and paramedics have been seen at the scene, with the road reported to be partially restricted while emergency crews deal with the collision.

 

Motorists travelling through the area are being advised to take care and expect delays.

The circumstances of the collision and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Further information is expected as the incident develops.

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