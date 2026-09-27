Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

A major incident has been declared near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, with residents evacuated and several men arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Gloucestershire Police said the incident is centred on Whelford, close to the US airbase, where the Army’s specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been deployed.

Bomb disposal specialists are examining a number of vehicles at the scene.

Several men arrested

Police confirmed that several men have been taken into custody on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

No further details about the suspects or the specific alleged offences have yet been released.

The arrests are on suspicion of offences and no charges have been announced at this stage.

Homes evacuated in Whelford

A number of properties in Whelford have been evacuated as emergency services deal with the incident.

Residents affected by the evacuation are being directed to a nearby leisure centre.

The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team remains at the scene examining several vehicles.

Major incident close to RAF Fairford

The incident is taking place near RAF Fairford, the Gloucestershire airbase used by the United States Air Force.

Police have not at this stage said what prompted the operation or whether the incident has any connection to the airbase itself.

There has also been no confirmation of what, if anything, has been discovered inside the vehicles being examined.

The major incident remains ongoing on Sunday morning, 27 September, and further information is expected from Gloucestershire Police.

This is a developing incident and this article will be updated as further confirmed information becomes available.