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WRONG WAY Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

Police are searching for a 38-year-old man after a car was allegedly driven the wrong way along the M1 near Wakefield before crashing head-on into another vehicle and leaving its driver with potentially life-changing injuries.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to David Nutall, from the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire, in connection with the collision near junction 41 shortly after 11pm on September 11.

Nutall is wanted on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Kia allegedly driven the wrong way on M1

Police said a blue Kia Proceed had failed to stop for officers before being driven the wrong way along the northbound carriageway.

The Kia then collided with a red Dacia Sandero travelling on the motorway.

The Dacia’s driver, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said his injuries continue to be treated as potentially life-changing.

Three people travelling in the Kia suffered minor injuries, while another person left the scene following the collision.

Three people arrested

An 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Police initially arrested all three on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

West Yorkshire Police said in its latest update that the three have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal to trace David Nutall

Officers have now released an image of Nutall as they seek the public’s help to locate him.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build, with brown hair.

Anyone who knows where Nutall is, or has information which could help police locate him, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13260519370.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The offences for which Nutall is wanted are suspicions and he has not been convicted in connection with the incident.

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