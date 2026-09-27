Ten NHS staff removed from duty over alleged access to three-year-old Noah Woods’ medical records

Ten NHS employees have been removed from active duty while an urgent investigation examines alleged unauthorised access to the medical records of three-year-old Noah Woods following his death in Suffolk.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust launched an internal investigation after concerns emerged that Noah’s records may have been viewed without a legitimate clinical reason.

The suspected data breach has also been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Noah found dead after going missing

Noah was found dead in Decoy Pond in Brantham on September 16, a day after he was reported missing from an under-fives play area.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The NHS trust has now apologised unreservedly to Noah’s family for the additional distress caused by the suspected breach at an already devastating time.

Ten employees removed from active duty

Ten employees have been removed from active duty while the trust investigates who accessed Noah’s medical information and whether there was a legitimate reason for doing so.

The trust said immediate measures were taken to secure Noah’s records and prevent further access that was not required for clinical purposes.

Dr Martin Mansfield, deputy chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“Any unauthorised access of patient data is completely unacceptable. We understand the significant distress it can cause patients and their families. It also undermines trust in our services. Safeguarding that trust is central to the care we provide. “We have apologised unreservedly to Noah Woods’ family for the extra anguish this breach of trust has caused them at an already devastating time. “As soon as we became aware of concerns that Noah’s medical records may have been viewed inappropriately, we launched an urgent internal investigation. “Immediate steps were also taken to secure the records and prevent further access that was not for a legitimate, clinical reason. “We have reported the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and we will continue to keep Noah’s family informed as our investigation progresses. “We take any patient data breach seriously. We investigate thoroughly, and we will take disciplinary action where needed in response to our findings, in line with the Trust’s policies and procedures.”

The trust’s investigation remains ongoing, and any disciplinary action will depend on its findings.