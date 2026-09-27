Viral TikTok baker arrested on suspicion of fraud following customer complaints

A TikTok baker with more than one million followers has been arrested on suspicion of fraud following complaints from customers about orders placed with his business.

Terry Pegler, 39, known online as Terry Bakes, was arrested on September 24 on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Pegler, from Easton in Norwich, has since been released on police bail while officers continue their investigation.

His wife, Nikita, was also arrested during the police operation. Norfolk Police said a woman in her 40s was detained on suspicion of the same offence.

Both have been released on bail until December 16 while enquiries continue.

Complaints over baking business

The arrests follow customer complaints relating to orders placed with Pegler’s baking business, formerly known as Bake Away.

Trading Standards has also confirmed it is reviewing complaints received about the business.

Following his arrest, Pegler posted on social media telling customers he would no longer be able to fulfil outstanding orders.

Customers waiting for orders were advised by Pegler to contact their banks and seek chargebacks because he said he was unable to issue refunds himself.

In an earlier social media video, Pegler had said he intended to use income generated through TikTok to deal with a backlog of outstanding orders.

He said money received from the platform each month would be used towards sending customers the products they were waiting for.

Baker says family is ‘going through hell’

Pegler has spoken publicly about his arrest and said the situation had left his family “going through hell”.

Neighbours reported seeing several police vehicles outside the family’s four-bedroom detached home during the early hours of the morning.

Pegler has continued posting videos on social media, including footage of what he described as his “last drip cake” and another featuring a “viral millionaires bolognaise”.

Police investigation continues

Norfolk Police said: “A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 40s arrested yesterday, on September 24, on suspicion of fraud by false representation have been released on bail until 16 December while inquiries continue.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Neither Pegler nor his wife has been charged or convicted of any offence in connection with the allegations.