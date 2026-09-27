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NOT TERROR RELATED Man arrested after suspected fuel theft at Swindon BP garage

Man arrested after suspected fuel theft at Swindon BP garage

A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a fuel theft from a BP petrol station in Swindon.

Officers were called to the BP garage on Marlborough Road in Coate at around 5pm on Sunday, 27 September.

A white Peugeot Expert van suspected of being involved was located and stopped by officers outside the nearby Holiday Inn.

Driver arrested on three suspected offences

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have not said whether the man has been arrested in connection with the reported fuel theft itself.

No charges have been announced at this stage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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