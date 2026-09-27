Four pedestrians injured in Leicester hit-and-run as man arrested

Four pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Leicester city centre, with three men suffering serious injuries.

Leicestershire Police said the collision happened on Vaughan Way at around 10.12pm on Saturday, September 26, as the pedestrians were crossing the road towards the junction with Highcross Street.

A silver vehicle was involved in the collision but the driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

Three men seriously injured

Emergency services attended and three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth pedestrian was also injured in the collision.

Police have not provided further details about their conditions.

Man arrested after police enquiries

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has also been identified as detectives continue their investigation.

Police said the incident is being treated as isolated and have urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances.

Dashcam appeal

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling through the Vaughan Way and Highcross Street area and may have captured relevant dashcam footage.

Vaughan Way was closed while police carried out enquiries but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting crime number 26*580044.