Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Four pedestrians injured in Leicester hit-and-run as man arrested

Four pedestrians injured in Leicester hit-and-run as man arrested

Four pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Leicester city centre, with three men suffering serious injuries.

Leicestershire Police said the collision happened on Vaughan Way at around 10.12pm on Saturday, September 26, as the pedestrians were crossing the road towards the junction with Highcross Street.

A silver vehicle was involved in the collision but the driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

Three men seriously injured

Emergency services attended and three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth pedestrian was also injured in the collision.

Police have not provided further details about their conditions.

Man arrested after police enquiries

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has also been identified as detectives continue their investigation.

Police said the incident is being treated as isolated and have urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances.

Dashcam appeal

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling through the Vaughan Way and Highcross Street area and may have captured relevant dashcam footage.

Vaughan Way was closed while police carried out enquiries but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting crime number 26*580044.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

GANG FEUD Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

UK News
Firefighter jailed for sharing photographs of dead crash victim on WhatsApp

GHOUL JAILED Firefighter jailed for sharing photographs of dead crash victim on WhatsApp

UK News
Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

FAMILY MOURNS Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

UK News
Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

FOUND DEAD Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

US News
Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

LIVESTREAM Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

US News
Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

MEET CRACKDOWN Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

National News
Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

WOODEN BRANCH Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

UK News
Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

UK News
Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

DIED INSTANTLY Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

UK News
Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

TEEN ATTACK 16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

UK News
Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

ATTEMPT KIDNAP Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

Breaking News
Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

FOUR DEAD Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Person rescued from bedroom window as ten fire engines tackle major Tranmere garage blaze

BEDROOM RESCUE Person rescued from bedroom window as ten fire engines tackle major Tranmere garage blaze

UK News
Air ambulance lands at Tesco after two men stabbed in Bradford

DOUBLE STABBING Air ambulance lands at Tesco after two men stabbed in Bradford

UK News
Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

BRING HER HOME Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

UK News
Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

Breaking News, UK News
Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

WRONG WAY Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

UK News
Watch Live