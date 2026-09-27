Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Cumbria who is believed to have travelled to Hampshire.

Amelia, who is also known as Millie, is missing from the Penrith area but is thought to be in Hampshire and has links to Gosport.

Officers say they are concerned for the teenager’s welfare and are urging anyone who sees her to contact police immediately.

Description released

Amelia is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with long black hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a yellow two-piece co-ord.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for Amelia and not to delay in reporting a sighting.

Anyone who sees her should call 999, quoting reference 44260470200.