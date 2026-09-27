Watch Live
  • Home
  • Missing Persons - UK News

FIND HER Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Cumbria who is believed to have travelled to Hampshire.

Amelia, who is also known as Millie, is missing from the Penrith area but is thought to be in Hampshire and has links to Gosport.

Officers say they are concerned for the teenager’s welfare and are urging anyone who sees her to contact police immediately.

Description released

Amelia is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with long black hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a yellow two-piece co-ord.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for Amelia and not to delay in reporting a sighting.

Anyone who sees her should call 999, quoting reference 44260470200.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

FAMILY MOURNS Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

UK News
Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

FOUND DEAD Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

US News
Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

LIVESTREAM Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

US News
Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

MEET CRACKDOWN Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

National News
Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

WOODEN BRANCH Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

UK News
Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

UK News
Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

DIED INSTANTLY Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

UK News
Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

UK News
Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

ENCROCHAT Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

UK News
British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

SHAMIMA BEGUM British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

FOUR DEAD Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

UK News
A27 closed eastbound after multi-vehicle collision between Farlington and Havant

ROAD CLOSED A27 closed eastbound after multi-vehicle collision between Farlington and Havant

UK News
Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Orpington

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Orpington

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

BRING HER HOME Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

Missing Persons, UK News
Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

PASSENGERS SCREAMED Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

UK News
Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

UNDERCOVER STING Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

WRONG WAY Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

UK News
Large emergency response near Five Ways in Birmingham disrupts trains into New Street

HIT BY A TRAIN Large emergency response near Five Ways in Birmingham disrupts trains into New Street

UK News
Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

ROAD CLOSED Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

UK News
Watch Live