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TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police lead RAF Fairford explosives investigation as bomb squad examines vehicles

Counter-terror police lead RAF Fairford explosives investigation as bomb squad examines vehicles

Counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation into a major security incident near RAF Fairford after several men were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists remain at the scene in Whelford, immediately beside the Gloucestershire airbase, where a number of vehicles are being examined.

Homes have been evacuated, roads remain cordoned off and a substantial emergency services operation has been under way since the early hours of Sunday.

Gloucestershire Police have confirmed that several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Counter-terrorism police take lead

Counter-terrorism officers are now leading the investigation into the incident.

The operation was not intelligence-led, according to reporting from the scene, meaning investigators had not identified an alleged plot in advance.

Police have not publicly confirmed what prompted the initial arrests or disclosed what, if anything, has been discovered inside the vehicles being examined.

There has also been no official confirmation that RAF Fairford itself was the intended target.

Men reportedly detained at gunpoint

Footage from the area reportedly shows at least four men being detained at gunpoint near the airbase.

The men appeared to have removed their shirts while being detained.

However, there has been no official confirmation that this was connected to concerns about suicide vests, and no such device has been publicly reported as having been discovered.

Police have also not confirmed reports that exactly five people have been arrested or that three vehicles were intended to be used as car bombs.

Bomb disposal operation continues

The British Army’s specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been deployed and is examining a number of vehicles inside the police cordon.

Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, ambulances and fire appliances, have been reported in the area.

Armed officers have also been positioned around access points to RAF Fairford.

Residents from properties in Whelford have been evacuated to a nearby leisure centre while the operation continues.

Police have said they believe the incident is contained.

Reports RAF Fairford placed on highest security alert

Security at RAF Fairford had already been dramatically increased before Sunday’s arrests, with armed officers, roadblocks and additional security measures reported around the base.

Aviation reports have suggested RAF Fairford was placed at FPCON Delta, the highest US military force-protection condition, while heightened measures were also reported at other US-operated bases in Britain.

The Delta status has not been officially confirmed by the US military.

A US Air Force spokesperson said personnel remained vigilant but declined to discuss specific force-protection measures.

No motive confirmed

RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force and has played a significant role in US military operations connected with the conflict involving Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards previously warned that bases used to launch attacks against Iran could be considered targets.

However, authorities have not established any public link between Sunday’s arrests and Iran, and no terrorist organisation, foreign state or other group has been publicly connected with the incident.

The identities and nationalities of those arrested have also not been released.

The investigation remains active, with bomb-disposal specialists continuing their work and police maintaining cordons around the area.

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