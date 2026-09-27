Man arrested after series of assaults at Tidworth funfair

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences including intentional strangulation following reports of assaults at a funfair in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police were called to the Esso Field in Tidworth at around 9pm on Friday, September 25, following reports of a series of assaults.

Police said there were no reported serious injuries.

Man held on suspicion of three offences

A 31-year-old man from Tidworth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

He remains in police custody for questioning while officers continue their enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260116575. In an emergency, call 999.