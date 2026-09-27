Police hunt man after indecent exposure reported at sports ground

Police are searching for a man after an alleged indecent exposure at Harvington Sports Ground.

Officers were called to the sports ground on Thursday, September 24, after a male witness reported seeing a man expose himself before leaving the area on foot.

The Metropolitan Police attended and searched the surrounding area, but the man could not be found.

Police release description

The man is described as white, in his 50s and of stocky build, with short dark hair.

He was reportedly wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms at the time of the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Officers attended and searched the area, however the man could not be located. “Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6641/24SEP.