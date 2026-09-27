Five men arrested over suspected US airbase car bomb plot as explosives found in van

Five men have reportedly been arrested after a suspected car bomb plot near RAF Fairford triggered a major counter-terrorism operation involving bomb-disposal specialists.

Dramatic images from Whelford, immediately beside the Gloucestershire airbase, showed five shirtless men handcuffed in the road while a bomb-disposal robot was deployed to examine three vans.

The operation began after a member of the public reportedly called 999 in the early hours of Sunday after noticing men acting suspiciously around white vans.

Police have confirmed that several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and that the Army’s specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was examining a number of vehicles.

Report says incendiary devices and chemicals found

According to the latest reporting, viable incendiary devices and chemicals were discovered inside one of the vans.

A bomb-disposal robot was subsequently seen operating between three parked vans. Two had their rear doors open, while large black containers or barrels could be seen outside.

The men are suspected in the report of having intended to use the vehicles as bombs, although police have not publicly confirmed that assessment.

Counter-terrorism police are understood to be leading the investigation amid suspicions that a potential attack may have been disrupted.

Five men detained outside RAF Fairford

Footage taken by a Whelford resident at around 2.10am reportedly shows five men sitting in the road in handcuffs with their shirts removed.

A witness said officers also removed the men’s shoes and socks while searching them.

The fact the men were shirtless has prompted reporting that officers may have been concerned about the possibility of suicide vests. However, there has been no official police confirmation that any suicide vest was found.

SAS reportedly deployed

The report also states that SAS personnel were deployed alongside armed police and the Army’s specialist bomb-disposal team as the operation unfolded.

Around 40 to 50 residents were evacuated from the surrounding area while searches continued.

Gloucestershire Police said a cordon remained in place but sought to reassure residents that officers believed the incident was contained.

The force said it was working closely with partner agencies and implementing established emergency plans.

RAF Fairford reportedly placed on Delta alert

RAF Fairford has reportedly been placed on FPCON Delta, the highest US military force-protection condition.

Security has also been tightened at other US bases in Britain, with RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk reportedly placed on Charlie, the second-highest alert level.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing said security measures were continually assessed and that RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell remained vigilant.

Major security operation

Roadblocks and armed police have been deployed around RAF Fairford, while witnesses reported dozens of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles in the surrounding area.

One resident said a helicopter could be heard over Whelford at around 1.30am, while messages circulating locally referred to vans blocking a lane.

RAF Fairford is a major base for US Air Force operations in Europe and has been used during American military operations against Iranian missile sites.

The base had previously been the subject of a warning from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over the use of British territory by US bombers.

There is currently no official confirmation of the identities or nationalities of those arrested, their alleged motive, or any connection to Iran or another state or organisation.

The investigation remains ongoing.