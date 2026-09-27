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ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICAL Man dies and another fights for life after Enfield collision as woman arrested

Man dies and another fights for life after Enfield collision as woman arrested

A 48-year-old man has died and another man remains in a life-threatening condition following a serious collision in Enfield.

Police were called to Chase Side, N14, at around 12.40am on Saturday, September 20, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

Several people were taken to hospital following the collision.

48-year-old passenger dies in hospital

Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old man, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, has since died in hospital.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another passenger, a 31-year-old man, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Woman arrested

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, September 21, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with a specified controlled drug above the prescribed limit.

During interview, she was further arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.

She has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detective Inspector Simon Ager, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any information you have could be vital in our investigation.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police as this information could be crucial.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 259/20SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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