Teenager arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a cemetery in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called following an incident at Royal Wootton Bassett Cemetery at around 9pm on Friday, 25 September.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the stabbing.

Police said he remains in hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

18-year-old arrested on suspicion of GBH

An 18-year-old man from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

No charge has been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police appeal for information

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist officers should contact police on 101, quoting reference 54260116547.

Anyone reporting an emergency should call 999.