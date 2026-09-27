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US BASE BOMB PLOT MI5 probes possible Iran link to suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot after five men arrested

MI5 probes possible Iran link to suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot after five men arrested

MI5 and counter-terrorism detectives are investigating whether Iran could be linked to a suspected bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford after five men were arrested near the US-operated military base.

Armed officers detained the five men in Whelford, Gloucestershire, during the early hours of Sunday, September 27, after three suspicious vans were spotted close to the airbase.

The suspects were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

The latest reporting says Scotland Yard and MI5, working alongside US intelligence officers, are investigating whether Tehran may have been behind the alleged plot. Other possible motives, including a Russian connection or an Islamist terrorist plot, are also reportedly being considered. Pasted text

No connection to Iran, Russia or any terrorist organisation has been established publicly by police.

Bomb disposal teams examine three vans

Army explosive ordnance disposal specialists were deployed to examine three vans following the arrests.

A bomb-disposal robot was seen operating between the vehicles, with what appeared to be large black barrels visible nearby.

Around 85 households were evacuated while specialists worked at the scene. Pasted text

The men were detained with their shirts removed amid reported concerns that they could have been carrying concealed explosive devices.

There has been no public confirmation that any suicide vest was discovered.

Resident spotted masked men near RAF base

A local woman reportedly raised the alarm after encountering suspicious activity while driving through Whelford.

 

Five arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist act near RAF Fairford

She described seeing a group of men wearing masks or balaclavas running through trees and fields after three vans were spotted near the base.

The woman said: “I saw a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past.

 

“Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realised this was something pretty serious.” Pasted text

She contacted police, triggering a rapid armed response.

Report claims covert operation already under way

 

Iran link investigated after suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot foiled

However, the latest reporting suggests the suspects may already have been under surveillance before the resident’s call.

A police source told the UKNIP: “This was intelligence-led policing, pure and simple. There has been a lot of covert activity in the background.” Pasted text

US President Donald Trump also claimed the suspects had been under investigation for some time.

He said: “We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them.” Pasted text

The precise relationship between any pre-existing intelligence operation and the resident’s call has not been officially clarified.

Iran connection among lines of inquiry

RAF Fairford has played a significant role in US military operations involving Iran, making the location particularly sensitive.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned in July that bases used by US bombers to launch attacks could be considered legitimate targets.

The latest report says British and American intelligence officers are now attempting to establish whether Tehran had any involvement in the suspected plot. Pasted text

Investigators have not publicly attributed the incident to Iran and no evidence establishing state sponsorship has been released.

Questions over ‘Fuel 2You’ van

One of the vans examined by bomb-disposal teams was marked with the words “FUEL 2YOU” and displayed a telephone number.

A legitimate fuel-delivery business with a similar name Fuel2U, has denied any connection with the vehicle or the men arrested.

The company said: “We want to make it absolutely clear that neither the vehicle nor any of the individuals involved has any connection whatsoever with Fuel2U, its directors, employees or current business operations.

“We are extremely concerned that our company’s name has been used without our knowledge or permission.” Pasted text

The five suspects remain under investigation. No charges have been announced.

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