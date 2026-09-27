Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIREBALL HORROR CRASH Two dead after BMW crashes into lamppost in Rotherham as man arrested

Two dead after BMW crashes into lamppost in Rotherham as man arrested

Two people have died after a BMW left the road and smashed into a lamppost in Rotherham, as police investigate whether it had been travelling alongside another BMW moments before the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said a white BMW 3 Series left East Bawtry Road at around 6.43pm on Saturday before colliding with a lamppost on the central reservation.

Emergency services and members of the public rushed to help those inside the badly damaged vehicle.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, paramedics, police officers and bystanders, both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the collision.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

No charge has been announced.

Police investigating second BMW

Detectives believe the white BMW 3 Series had been travelling alongside a blue BMW 4 Series before the fatal collision.

Officers are now appealing for information about the movements of both vehicles and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles, saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

MP offers condolences

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards said he was aware of the serious incident and offered his condolences to those affected.

He said:

“My thoughts are with any victims and their families at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would urge people not to speculate at this stage as to the circumstances, but I will be contacting local authorities over the coming hours and will update the community as and when we have formal details as to what has occurred.”

South Yorkshire Police enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two arrested after man stabbed in Kendal

TEEN STABBING Two arrested after man stabbed in Kendal

UK News
Person rescued from bedroom window as ten fire engines tackle major Tranmere garage blaze

BEDROOM RESCUE Person rescued from bedroom window as ten fire engines tackle major Tranmere garage blaze

UK News
Air ambulance lands at Tesco after two men stabbed in Bradford

DOUBLE STABBING Air ambulance lands at Tesco after two men stabbed in Bradford

UK News
Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

BRING HER HOME Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

Missing Persons, UK News
Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

PASSENGERS SCREAMED Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

UK News
Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

UNDERCOVER STING Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

UK News
Man jailed after dumping knife at Nottingham bus stop before boarding bus

KNIFE CARRIER Man jailed after dumping knife at Nottingham bus stop before boarding bus

UK News
Three treated for smoke inhalation after e-bike battery sparks Swanscombe house fire

EBIKE BLAZE Three treated for smoke inhalation after e-bike battery sparks Swanscombe house fire

UK News
16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

TEEN ATTACK 16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

UK News
Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

ATTEMPT KIDNAP Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

FIND HER Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

Missing Persons, UK News
Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

UK News
Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police horses return to West Midlands streets after mounted unit reinstated

REINSTATED Police horses return to West Midlands streets after mounted unit reinstated

UK News
Man dies and another fights for life after Enfield collision as woman arrested

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICAL Man dies and another fights for life after Enfield collision as woman arrested

UK News
Four pedestrians injured in Leicester hit-and-run as man arrested

HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Four pedestrians injured in Leicester hit-and-run as man arrested

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Car ploughs into newly replaced bus shelter in Devizes after suspected medical episode

MEDICAL EPISODE Car ploughs into newly replaced bus shelter in Devizes after suspected medical episode

UK News
Five arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist act near RAF Fairford

SAS ON THE GROUND Five arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist act near RAF Fairford

UK News
Iran link investigated after suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot foiled

TERROR PLOT FOILED Iran link investigated after suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot foiled

UK News
Watch Live