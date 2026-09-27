Two dead after BMW crashes into lamppost in Rotherham as man arrested

Two people have died after a BMW left the road and smashed into a lamppost in Rotherham, as police investigate whether it had been travelling alongside another BMW moments before the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said a white BMW 3 Series left East Bawtry Road at around 6.43pm on Saturday before colliding with a lamppost on the central reservation.

Emergency services and members of the public rushed to help those inside the badly damaged vehicle.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, paramedics, police officers and bystanders, both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the collision.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

No charge has been announced.

Police investigating second BMW

Detectives believe the white BMW 3 Series had been travelling alongside a blue BMW 4 Series before the fatal collision.

Officers are now appealing for information about the movements of both vehicles and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles, saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

MP offers condolences

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards said he was aware of the serious incident and offered his condolences to those affected.

He said:

“My thoughts are with any victims and their families at this incredibly difficult time. “I would urge people not to speculate at this stage as to the circumstances, but I will be contacting local authorities over the coming hours and will update the community as and when we have formal details as to what has occurred.”

South Yorkshire Police enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.