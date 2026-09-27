Five arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist act near RAF Fairford

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act after police intercepted three suspicious vehicles which appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Counter Terrorism Policing has confirmed it is now leading the investigation into the major incident, which began overnight near the US airbase.

Police received a call at around 12.45am on Sunday, 27 September, concerning three suspicious vehicles which appeared to be heading towards RAF Fairford.

Armed officers responded and five men were arrested in the Whelford area.

The men were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

They have since been further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

All five remain in police custody.

400-metre cordon around vehicles

A major emergency operation remains under way around the vehicles involved.

A 400-metre cordon has been established while the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit carries out examinations.

Around 85 households have been evacuated as a precaution while those examinations continue.

Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said:

“We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody. As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident. “We continue to work with Gloucestershire Police to keep the community safe as we work to gather evidence from the scene. A 400m cordon has been put in place around the vehicles while the Army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit conduct examinations. As a precaution, around 85 households have been evacuated whilst these examinations take place.”

Residents moved from homes

A nearby leisure centre has been opened for residents who have been evacuated and are unable to stay with friends or relatives.

Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone said:

“The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. A cordon is in place as a precaution and the public can expect to see an emergency services presence in the area for some time. “A nearby leisure centre has been opened to provide a safe space for anyone evacuated and unable to go to friends or relatives. We’d like to thank the residents who have left their homes this morning for their understanding and support. We appreciate the disruption this will have caused and would like to reassure them we are working as quickly as we can to get them back in their properties. “We would ask the public not to speculate but to follow official channels for updates.”

Counter-terrorism investigation continues

Counter Terrorism Policing has stressed that the investigation remains at an early stage.

Police have not said what, if anything, has been discovered during the examination of the three vehicles, and no details have yet been released about the five men arrested.

The fact the vehicles appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford does not, at this stage, establish their intended destination or the purpose of the alleged activity.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is being asked to contact police through the ACT reporting service or call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

This is a developing incident and this article will be updated as further confirmed information becomes available.