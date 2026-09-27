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MEDICAL EPISODE Car ploughs into newly replaced bus shelter in Devizes after suspected medical episode

Car ploughs into newly replaced bus shelter in Devizes after suspected medical episode

A car has crashed into a recently replaced bus shelter in Devizes town centre after its driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

The vehicle left the road in Market Place shortly before midnight on Saturday, September 26, mounted the pavement and came to rest inside the shelter.

The crash happened at 11.59pm, according to the town’s CCTV system.

CCTV shows car was not speeding

Devizes CCTV Manager Noel Woolrych said footage showed the vehicle entering Market Place and indicated it was not travelling at excessive speed before the collision.

He said: “It would appear that the driver suffered a ‘medical’ episode prior to colliding with the bus shelter.”

A passing ambulance was flagged down following the crash and the driver received medical attention.

Police arrived several minutes later, while members of the public also stopped to help and contacted the emergency services.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered, and council workers attended to make the damaged shelter safe.

The shelter had only recently been replaced

The collision has caused further damage to a bus shelter which had only recently been replaced after the previous structure was struck by a reversing lorry.

Councillor Iain Wallis said guests at a nearby hotel initially believed the car had been travelling at speed, but CCTV subsequently indicated that was not the case.

He said: “If this had happened during the day it could have been quite a tragic result.”

The latest damage is expected to be dealt with through the insurance process.

Cllr Wallis added: “Thankfully this time the supplier is known to the council so one hopes it will be quicker but insurance companies will be involved.”

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