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FATAL BLAZE Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

A man in his 80s has died after a major fire ripped through a house in north London, destroying the entire first floor and part of the roof.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey terraced property on Granville Road, Wood Green, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, September 26.

A woman managed to escape from the property before firefighters arrived and was not reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The elderly man was found at the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

First floor destroyed by blaze

Fire crews battled the blaze for more than an hour before bringing it under control at around 11.30pm.

The whole of the first floor was destroyed by the fire, while approximately half of the property’s roof was also damaged.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended alongside the London Fire Brigade.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Investigation launched into cause of fire

The cause of the fatal blaze has not yet been established and remains under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended to support the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man in his 80s died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported.

“Specialist Met officers are currently supporting the London Fire Brigade to investigate the circumstances around the fire.”

Enquiries into how the fire started remain ongoing.

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