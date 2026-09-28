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TRAGIC END Body found in search for missing 18-year-old George who vanished from Portishead

Body found in search for missing 18-year-old George who vanished from Portishead

A body has been recovered from the water during the search for an 18-year-old who disappeared from Portishead more than ten days ago.

George, from Portishead in Somerset, was last seen in the coastal town at around 8.20pm on Thursday, September 17.

His disappearance prompted a major search involving police, Coastguard teams, the RNLI and other emergency services.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from a coastal location near Newport on Sunday morning.

Clothing matches that worn by missing teenager

Police said the clothing worn by the man matched the clothing George was believed to have been wearing when he disappeared.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, and officers have therefore not formally confirmed that the body is George.

His family has been informed of the discovery and continues to receive support from a specially trained officer.

Major search launched after disappearance

An extensive search had been underway since George was reported missing, with emergency services concentrating efforts around the coastline and surrounding areas.

The discovery near Newport came more than ten days after he was last seen in Portishead.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification will now take place, and the circumstances surrounding the death will be referred to the coroner.

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