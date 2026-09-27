Paedophile swimming teacher jailed after targeting vulnerable non-verbal children

A swimming teacher who preyed on vulnerable, non-verbal children while working at a South Wales leisure centre has been jailed for more than five years.

Nathan Berry, 38, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after admitting eight child sexual abuse offences, including sexually assaulting a child under 13 and offences involving indecent images of children.

South Wales Police said Berry had “betrayed the trust” of children and their parents while working at Penarth Leisure Centre, near Cardiff.

More than 120 indecent images found on phone

Berry was arrested in March 2026 and his mobile phone was seized by detectives.

Police examining the device discovered more than 120 indecent images of children, as well as evidence linking Berry to the sexual assault of a child.

Investigators said Berry specifically targeted non-verbal children because of their vulnerabilities.

Officers were able to identify victims after Berry provided children’s names. Police then visited families, who recognised their children in photographs recovered from his phone.

Further examination of the device while Berry was being held on remand uncovered additional evidence relating to sexual touching offences.

Admitted eight child sexual abuse offences

Berry subsequently pleaded guilty to eight offences comprising four counts of taking indecent photographs of children, two counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children and one count of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

At Cardiff Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment, with an extended licence period of a further eight years.

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Restraining Order.

Under the restrictions, Berry is prohibited from having unsupervised contact or communication with children under 16.

‘Betrayed the trust of these children’

Detective Constable Julie Lewis, of South Wales Police, said: “Nathan Berry betrayed the trust of these children and their parents in the most dreadful way.

“We hope the outcome at court goes some way in helping them to rebuild their ability to trust and feel safe again.”

Police said details of the case were deliberately withheld following Berry’s sentencing on August 4 to give affected children and their families time to process the outcome of the proceedings.

South Wales Police said it hoped the investigation would reassure victims of sexual abuse that they would be listened to, treated with dignity and respect and supported throughout the criminal justice process.