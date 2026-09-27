Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Guaymate in Dominican Republic

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck near Guaymate in the Dominican Republic, with tremors reported across parts of the Caribbean nation.

The earthquake was recorded on Sunday, September 27, in the east of the country, close to Guaymate and La Romana.

Shaking was reported across the surrounding region following the quake, prompting residents to report the tremor to earthquake monitoring services.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of serious injuries or major damage.

Earthquake measurements are often revised in the minutes and hours following an event as additional seismic data is analysed, meaning the preliminary magnitude and precise location could change.

The Dominican Republic sits in a seismically active area of the Caribbean where several major tectonic faults are capable of producing significant earthquakes.

Authorities are assessing the situation following Sunday’s tremor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.