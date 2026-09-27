Five men further arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot after resident raises alarm

Five men arrested near RAF Fairford have now been further arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, as counter-terrorism officers investigate a major security incident involving three suspicious vehicles.

Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed that officers received a call at around 12.45am on Sunday, September 27, concerning three suspicious vehicles which appeared to be travelling towards the US-operated airbase in Gloucestershire.

Armed officers responded and five men were arrested in the Whelford area on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

They have since been further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act. Pasted text

Resident spotted balaclava-clad men near three vans

The police operation was triggered after a local woman driving home reportedly noticed three white vans and initially thought they had been abandoned.

As she drove past, she said her headlights illuminated men wearing balaclavas who began “scattering into the trees and across the fields”.

She called police and warned neighbours through a local WhatsApp group to lock their doors. Around 25 minutes after the 999 call, five men were reportedly detained outside RAF Fairford. Pasted text Pasted text

The woman said: “It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning.”

She added: “A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert. I think it’s absolutely astonishing.”

Bomb disposal robot examines three vans

Specialist explosive disposal teams have been examining vehicles in the area, with images showing a bomb-disposal robot operating around three white vans with their rear doors open.

Police established a 400-metre cordon around the vehicles while specialist teams carried out searches.

Residents from 85 homes were evacuated as a precaution and the five detained men remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Counter Terrorism Policing said:

“Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm they are leading an investigation into an incident which took place overnight near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. “At around 12.45am today (Sunday 27 September), police received a call relating to three suspicious vehicles which appeared to be travelling towards the air base. “Armed officers responded and five men were arrested in the Whelford area on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosives Act. They were further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act.”

Possible Iran or Russia connection reportedly examined

Counter-terrorism investigators are reportedly examining whether the incident could have a connection to Iran or Russian backed operation is among the possibilities being considered.

The same reporting suggested investigators were considering whether any Iranian involvement could have been direct rather than through a proxy.

Those possibilities have not been established publicly by police, and no foreign state has been officially blamed for the incident. Pasted text

The location is particularly sensitive because RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force and has been involved in US military operations connected with Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Britain in July against allowing US bombers to operate from the Gloucestershire base.

Trump says suspects were ‘looking to do big damage’

US President Donald Trump has also commented on the arrests, saying the men were “looking to do big damage” to the base.

He said US authorities had been working with their British counterparts, although his suggestion that the suspects had been under investigation for some time appears to contrast with reporting that the initial police operation was triggered by the resident’s call and was not intelligence-led.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Government would “always take every step necessary” to protect the country and thanked Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, the Armed Forces and other agencies involved in the response.

The five men remain in custody while the investigation continues. No charges have been announced.