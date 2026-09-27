Villager tells how 999 call led to five arrests in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

A woman has described the dramatic moment she called 999 after spotting three suspicious vans and a group of masked men near RAF Fairford — minutes before armed police swept into the village and arrested five suspects.

The Whelford resident was driving home from a party during the early hours of Sunday when she came across three vans apparently blocking the road close to the US-operated military base.

Initially believing the vehicles had been abandoned, she turned around and drove back towards them.

It was then, she said, that her headlights illuminated a group of hooded and balaclava-clad men who suddenly scattered into nearby trees and fields, with some appearing to run towards RAF Fairford.

‘I just derailed whatever they were planning’

The woman said: “They would have seen the bright headlights. They probably thought we were the police and panicked.

“It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning.”

She accelerated away before calling 999 and sending a message to a local WhatsApp group warning neighbours to lock their doors.

Armed officers arrived around 15 minutes after the emergency call, according to the resident.

Five men were subsequently arrested after police stopped three vans in the area.

The suspects were initially detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and have since been further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

‘Thank God we spotted them’

In a separate interview, the woman said the vans appeared suspicious because of their lettering and what she believed was a fake telephone number.

She said: “It is pretty incredible, realising you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot.

“It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them.”

Describing what she witnessed, she said she saw a group of young men running through the trees, some wearing masks or balaclavas.

“Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base,” she said.

“We realised this was something pretty serious.”

85 households evacuated

Around 85 households were evacuated from the area as the major security operation unfolded.

Specialist explosive ordnance disposal teams were deployed to examine the three vehicles, while armed police established cordons around Whelford and RAF Fairford.

The woman said residents had already been aware of heightened security surrounding the base.

She added: “A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert.

“I think it’s absolutely astonishing.”

She also reflected on the potential danger she had faced when approaching the vehicles.

“Thinking about it now, and what could have happened if they had tried to stop me from driving away, I am quite lucky,” she said.

Counter-terror investigation continues

The five men remain under investigation over suspected explosives and terrorism offences.

Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation, while specialist teams continue examining evidence recovered during the operation.

RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force and has been subject to significantly heightened security.

Police have not publicly identified the five suspects or established a motive for the suspected plot.

No charges have yet been announced.