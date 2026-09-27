RAF Fairford incident ‘contained’ as police reveal new details after five terror arrests

Police investigating the major security incident near RAF Fairford have said the situation is believed to be “contained” as new details emerged following the arrest of five men.

Around 85 households remain evacuated and a 400-metre cordon is in place while Army explosive ordnance disposal specialists continue examining three suspicious vehicles near the Gloucestershire airbase.

Five men were initially arrested by armed Gloucestershire Police officers in the Whelford area on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

They were subsequently further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

Counter Terrorism Policing has now taken primacy of the investigation, although police stressed on Sunday evening that the incident had not at that stage formally been declared a terrorist incident.

Three suspicious vans remain under examination

Police received the initial report at around 12.45am on Sunday, September 27, concerning three suspicious vehicles apparently travelling towards RAF Fairford.

Army bomb disposal specialists continued examining the vehicles throughout Sunday while the surrounding cordon remained in place.

Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, of Gloucestershire Police, said: “Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation which means I’m unable to provide any additional information about this.”

She said agencies wanted to reassure communities around RAF Fairford that police, emergency services and local authorities were working closely together.

Police believe incident is ‘contained’

Speaking at an evening press conference, Ms Blyth said investigators believed the immediate situation had been contained.

She said: “Again, I can’t go into details, but I can give reassurance that we believe the matter to be contained and as a set of agencies working together across Gloucestershire, we are gathering and responding to local intelligence all the time.”

Police have not disclosed what led investigators to make the subsequent terrorism arrests or provided further details about what they believe the five suspects were allegedly planning.

Evacuated residents may remain out overnight

Around 85 households were evacuated after the security cordon was established.

Some residents unable to stay with relatives or friends were taken to Cirencester Leisure Centre.

David Stanley, of Cotswold District Council, said officials were arranging accommodation for those unable to return home.

“We are currently working through, with those residents affected, what their accommodation options are,” he said.

“Some will be staying in overnight accommodation, some will be staying with family and friends, but I don’t have the exact numbers to hand.”

Residents were not expected to be allowed back inside the cordon on Sunday evening.

Gloucestershire officers made initial arrests

Ms Blyth confirmed the first arrests were carried out by Gloucestershire Police following what was described as a swift response.

Responsibility for the investigation was subsequently transferred to Counter Terrorism Policing.

She declined to formally describe what happened as a “terrorist incident”, saying that was a matter for counter-terrorism investigators.

Police respond to claim RAF Fairford call went unanswered

Questions were also raised about reports that a resident had initially attempted to contact police at RAF Fairford after noticing suspicious activity but allegedly received no answer.

Reports suggested the resident subsequently dialled 999, leading to Gloucestershire Police being alerted to the vehicles.

Asked about the claim, Ms Blyth did not confirm whether a call to the airbase had gone unanswered.

She said: “I would want to reassure our communities that any call into us is always acted on and any information or intelligence passed to the police is always treated really seriously.”

Mystery remains over black barrels

Images and footage from the scene have shown what appear to be large black barrels close to the suspicious vans.

Police were asked about the containers during Sunday’s press conference but did not disclose what they contained or whether they were connected to any suspected explosive material.

Officials also declined to comment on reports that a controlled explosion may have been heard near the airbase.

No further details were released about the circumstances in which the five men were detained, despite images circulating online apparently showing the suspects being held at gunpoint.

Increased police presence around RAF Fairford

Residents should expect an increased police presence around RAF Fairford over the coming days.

Ms Blyth said: “Absolutely, my officers already are out and about and will continue to be over the next few days to ensure that they are there, particularly our neighbourhood officers, to answer any queries or concerns from local residents.”

Gloucestershire Police, the fire and rescue service and Cotswold District Council said their response was being coordinated through the Local Resilience Forum.

The five arrested men remain suspects and no charges have been announced. The investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing remains ongoing.