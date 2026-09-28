Police issue warning to Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux owners after surge in thefts

Police are urging owners of Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux vehicles to increase security after dozens were stolen across West Yorkshire in just two months.

West Yorkshire Police said 37 Nissan Navaras and 21 Toyota Hilux vehicles were stolen in the two months to the end of August — a total of 58 vehicles.

Intelligence gathered by the force has identified both models as attractive targets for organised criminals.

The warning comes after three men were arrested in Bradford last week in connection with vehicle theft offences. All three have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Thieves using sophisticated technology

Police said criminals are increasingly using sophisticated techniques to steal keyless vehicles.

These include relay equipment capable of amplifying the signal from a vehicle key kept inside a house, as well as specialist electronic equipment designed to bypass vehicle security systems.

Officers are advising motorists to keep their main and spare keys inside Faraday pouches or other signal-blocking containers and away from external doors and windows.

Police also recommend using several layers of security, including steering wheel locks, aftermarket immobilisers and vehicle tracking systems.

‘Think about vehicle security in layers’

Dawn Wilkinson, Principal Force Crime Prevention Officer at West Yorkshire Police, said: “We would encourage owners to think about vehicle security in layers.

“A Faraday pouch, steering wheel lock and vehicle tracker can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft and may deter offenders from targeting a vehicle altogether.

“We would also remind residents to keep vehicle keys out of sight and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

“And park vehicles in secure, well-lit locations whenever possible and to remove tools and valuables from vehicles overnight.”

Residents are being asked to remain alert for people checking vehicle doors, examining parked vehicles, showing unusual interest in cars or using electronic equipment near driveways and residential properties.

Anyone who witnesses a vehicle theft or other crime taking place should call 999. Suspicious activity can also be reported to West Yorkshire Police through 101 or its online services.