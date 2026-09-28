Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett remembrance garden

An 18-year-old man has been named and charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a remembrance garden in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Emergency services were called to the Royal British Legion Garden of Remembrance on Friday evening, 25 September, following reports of a serious assault.

The teenage victim suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Man charged with GBH with intent

Theodore Farrar, of Queens Road, Royal Wootton Bassett, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

The 18-year-old is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also faces an allegation of threatening the boy with an offensive weapon – namely a knife – in a public place.

Farrar was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 September.

The charges are allegations and Farrar is entitled to a fair trial. No findings have yet been made by a court in relation to the allegations.