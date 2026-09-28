Man taken to hospital after substance thrown in his face in Plumstead attack

Police have launched an investigation after a substance was thrown at a man during an early-morning attack in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Plumstead Common Road in Plumstead at around 6.35am on Sunday, September 27, following reports that a substance had been thrown at a man.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Man suffers facial injuries

The victim, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for injuries to his face before being taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed his injuries have been assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

The nature of the substance involved has not been disclosed.

Police examining CCTV and forensic evidence

No arrests have been made and detectives are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify the person responsible.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We understand this incident will be of concern to the local community and at this stage, it is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify the person responsible, including forensic and CCTV enquiries.”

The investigation remains ongoing.