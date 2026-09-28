Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B3181 near Cullompton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car on the B3181 near Cullompton in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the B3181 near Westcott at around 12.45pm on Saturday, 26 September, following reports of a collision involving a red Victory motorcycle and a black Volkswagen Polo.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries.

Despite efforts at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

His family have been informed.

B3181 closed for investigation

The road was closed while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Team attended and the B3181 remained shut for several hours before reopening at around 9pm.

Police thanked motorists and local residents for their patience while the investigation was carried out.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police online or call 101, quoting log 0342 of 26 September.

Police enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.