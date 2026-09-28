Delivery rider seriously injured after scooter crashes into wall in Sandown

A delivery rider has been taken to a mainland hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Sandown on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to Leed Street shortly before 7.55pm on Sunday, September 27, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and a critical care paramedic, while firefighters from Shanklin and police also attended.

The incident happened between Grafton Street and Broadway.

Rider thrown from scooter

According to local reports, the injured man had been riding a Domino’s delivery scooter when it collided with a wall, throwing him from the machine.

He suffered significant injuries in the collision.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed at nearby Los Altos Park at around 8.25pm, allowing its specialist medical team to assist the rider.

Police closed Leed Street to motorists and pedestrians while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Transferred to Southampton hospital

Following treatment at the scene, the injured man was transferred to Southampton General Hospital for specialist care.

His condition has not been confirmed beyond reports that he suffered significant injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been established.