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OFF HIS FACE CLAIM Tommy Robinson sparks online speculation after footage from ‘For The Children’ rally

Tommy Robinson sparks online speculation after footage from ‘For The Children’ rally

Footage of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, attending a “For The Children” rally has triggered widespread discussion on social media over his behaviour at the event.

Video circulated online following the rally on Saturday, 27 September, showing Robinson walking through a crowd and repeatedly moving his mouth and nose.

The footage prompted some social-media users to allege that Robinson may have been under the influence of cocaine.

There is no evidence contained in the footage establishing that Robinson had taken cocaine, and physical behaviour visible in a video cannot on its own establish drug use.

Claims circulate on social media

One X user shared footage from the event alongside an allegation that Robinson was “off his face on coke”.

Others commenting on the clip made similar claims.

Those claims remain unverified.

Robinson’s supporters have offered alternative explanations for his behaviour, including suggestions that he was eating a sweet or suffering from hay fever.

Again, the footage itself does not establish the reason for the movements seen in the video.

Previous allegations

The latest social-media discussion has also revived previous allegations concerning Robinson and cocaine.

A former member of his filming team has previously been reported as accusing him of spending money received through public donations on cocaine.

Those are allegations and should not be presented as established fact without supporting evidence.

Robinson has previously denied allegations concerning drug use.

The latest footage does not provide evidence capable of determining whether Robinson had consumed an illegal substance before or during the rally.

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