Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Treasure returned to Port Canaveral after a medical emergency involving a guest shortly after beginning its latest sailing.

The cruise ship had already headed offshore when the captain made the decision to turn around so the passenger could be brought ashore for further medical care.

Public vessel-tracking data showed the ship making a loop offshore before heading directly back towards Port Canaveral.

Captain tells passengers guest was stable

Passengers onboard were informed by the captain that the guest was stable but needed to leave the ship for medical treatment.

No further information about the passenger or the nature of the medical emergency has been disclosed.

After the guest was brought ashore, Disney Treasure resumed its voyage.

Tortola arrival delayed

The unscheduled return to Florida has resulted in a change to the ship’s planned arrival in Tortola on Tuesday.

Disney Treasure is now expected to reach the British Virgin Islands at around 11am instead of the originally scheduled 7am arrival.

The remainder of the sailing is continuing.

Medical diversions and unscheduled port returns can be made when a passenger requires treatment that cannot appropriately be provided onboard.

No further details about the guest have been released.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Major incident at RAF Fairford as men held under Explosives Act and bomb squad examines vehicles

LIVE UPDATES Major incident at RAF Fairford as men held under Explosives Act and bomb squad examines vehicles

UK News
Serial sex offender caught trying to send sexual messages to child after police accessed phone

NO PIN Serial sex offender caught trying to send sexual messages to child after police accessed phone

UK News
Police hunt man after indecent exposure reported at sports ground

FLASHER PROBE Police hunt man after indecent exposure reported at sports ground

UK News
Ten NHS staff removed from duty over alleged access to three-year-old Noah Woods’ medical records

NHS PROBE Ten NHS staff removed from duty over alleged access to three-year-old Noah Woods’ medical records

Breaking News
Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

FIND HER Police search for missing Cumbria teenager believed to have travelled to Hampshire

Missing Persons, UK News
Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

Powerful nor’easter forces cruise ships to delay sailings and change itineraries

UK News
Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared near RAF Fairford as homes evacuated and men arrested under Explosives Ac

Breaking News, UK News
Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

WRONG WAY Police hunt wanted man after ‘wrong-way’ M1 crash leaves driver seriously injured

UK News
Large emergency response near Five Ways in Birmingham disrupts trains into New Street

HIT BY A TRAIN Large emergency response near Five Ways in Birmingham disrupts trains into New Street

UK News
Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

ROAD CLOSED Emergency services called to crash near Sainsbury’s in Kidlington

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five men arrested over suspected US airbase car bomb plot as explosives found in van

US BOMB PLOT Five men arrested over suspected US airbase car bomb plot as explosives found in van

UK News
Counter-terror police lead RAF Fairford explosives investigation as bomb squad examines vehicles

TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police lead RAF Fairford explosives investigation as bomb squad examines vehicles

Breaking News, UK News
Man arrested after series of assaults at Tidworth funfair

THREE ATTACK Man arrested after series of assaults at Tidworth funfair

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man arrested after suspected fuel theft at Swindon BP garage

NOT TERROR RELATED Man arrested after suspected fuel theft at Swindon BP garage

UK News
MI5 probes possible Iran link to suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot after five men arrested

US BASE BOMB PLOT MI5 probes possible Iran link to suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot after five men arrested

Breaking News
Teenager arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

TEEN ARREST Teenager arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Viral TikTok baker arrested on suspicion of fraud following customer complaints

TERRY BAKES Viral TikTok baker arrested on suspicion of fraud following customer complaints

UK News
Woman feared she would be killed as carjackers dragged her from vehicle in violent Keighley attack

BRUTAL ATTACK Woman feared she would be killed as carjackers dragged her from vehicle in violent Keighley attack

UK News
Channel 5 revisits brutal murder of Lee Harvey 30 years after he was stabbed 42 times by his fiancée

BRUTAL MURDER Channel 5 revisits brutal murder of Lee Harvey 30 years after he was stabbed 42 times by his fiancée

UK News
Watch Live