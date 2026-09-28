Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Treasure returned to Port Canaveral after a medical emergency involving a guest shortly after beginning its latest sailing.

The cruise ship had already headed offshore when the captain made the decision to turn around so the passenger could be brought ashore for further medical care.

Public vessel-tracking data showed the ship making a loop offshore before heading directly back towards Port Canaveral.

Captain tells passengers guest was stable

Passengers onboard were informed by the captain that the guest was stable but needed to leave the ship for medical treatment.

No further information about the passenger or the nature of the medical emergency has been disclosed.

After the guest was brought ashore, Disney Treasure resumed its voyage.

Tortola arrival delayed

The unscheduled return to Florida has resulted in a change to the ship’s planned arrival in Tortola on Tuesday.

Disney Treasure is now expected to reach the British Virgin Islands at around 11am instead of the originally scheduled 7am arrival.

The remainder of the sailing is continuing.

Medical diversions and unscheduled port returns can be made when a passenger requires treatment that cannot appropriately be provided onboard.

No further details about the guest have been released.