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US BASE TERROR UPDATE RAF Fairford terror investigation: Five arrested are UK nationals aged 23 to 25

RAF Fairford terror investigation: Five arrested are UK nationals aged 23 to 25

The five men arrested in connection with a suspected terrorist incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire are all UK nationals aged between 23 and 25, Counter Terrorism Police have said.

The development comes as investigators continue examining three suspicious vehicles discovered near the military base and explore whether there are any links to Iran.

The five men were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

They have not been charged.

Police have secured additional time to keep the five suspects in custody as the investigation continues.

Three suspicious vehicles near RAF Fairford

Police were alerted at around 12.45am on Sunday, 27 September, following a report concerning three suspicious vehicles which appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford.

Armed officers responded and five men were arrested in the Whelford area.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was subsequently deployed to examine vehicles at the scene as a major security operation was established around the area.

Around 85 households were evacuated as a precaution while specialist examinations took place.

Possible Iran connection being investigated

Sky News reports that counter-terrorism officers are investigating whether there could be a connection between the suspected plot and Iran.

However, no such connection has been established publicly and investigators have not announced who, if anyone, is alleged to have directed the suspected activity.

The Iranian connection therefore remains a line of investigation rather than an established fact.

RAF Fairford is a Royal Air Force station used extensively by the United States Air Force, including as a forward operating location for US bomber aircraft.

Foreign Secretary: Incident a ‘reminder of threats our country faces’

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband addressed the incident while speaking at the Labour Party conference on Monday.

He described the incident as a reminder of the security threats facing Britain and thanked the security services, armed forces and police for their work.

Miliband also said the UK would act against proxies of Iran.

His comments came as the counter-terrorism investigation continued, but did not establish that Iran was responsible for the suspected activity.

Questions over vans found near base

Three vans discovered near RAF Fairford remain a focus of the investigation.

One carried the wording “Fuel2You”, but Sky News reported it could find no evidence of a UK company registered under that name.

A similarly named diesel delivery business, Fuel2U, said neither the vehicle nor any of the five arrested men had any connection with its company.

Specialist teams have continued examining the vehicles.

Investigation continues

The five men remain suspects and no charges have been announced.

Counter Terrorism Policing is continuing to establish what happened, the suspected purpose of the vehicles and whether anyone else was involved.

The investigation is also expected to examine any potential links between the suspects and individuals or organisations inside or outside the UK.

The fact that the men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences does not establish guilt.

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