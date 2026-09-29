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LADBROOK GROVE BLAZE 25 firefighters tackle Ladbroke Grove garage blaze believed caused by discarded smoking materials

25 firefighters tackle Ladbroke Grove garage blaze believed caused by discarded smoking materials

Around 25 firefighters tackled a garage fire in Ladbroke Grove which is believed to have been accidentally started by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

London Fire Brigade received 20 calls reporting the blaze at the rear of a property in Ladbroke Grove, W10, on Monday morning.

Part of the roof of the single-storey garage was damaged by fire, while part of a car was also damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines sent to Ladbroke Grove

The Brigade’s Control Officers received the first call at 8.11am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from North Kensington, Kensington, Wembley and Paddington fire stations were sent to the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control by 9.50am.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

Firefighters issue smoking safety warning

Following the incident, the Brigade reminded Londoners about the dangers posed by improperly discarded cigarettes and other smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“Smoking is still one of the leading causes of fire in London.

“While we’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, if you are a smoker, it’s vital you make sure that your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it and disposed of responsibly.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade warned that even a single discarded cigarette can have serious consequences.

The spokesperson added:

“A single careless act, such as a discarded cigarette, can have devastating consequences – threatening lives, destroying multiple homes and displacing families in a matter of minutes.”

Firefighters are advising smokers to use an ashtray, ensure cigarettes are completely extinguished and never throw cigarettes or ash from balconies.

The Brigade is also encouraging residents to use its online Home Fire Safety Checker to identify potential fire hazards in their homes.

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