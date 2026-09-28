Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

A 10-year-old child and two women have died during an attempted Channel crossing after more than 100 people were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the coast of northern France.

French authorities confirmed the three deaths following a major rescue operation on Monday, 28 September.

A total of 105 people were recovered from the vessel, with 102 surviving.

The victims were a 10-year-old child and two women, according to French authorities.

Officials in Pas-de-Calais said initial indications suggested the three victims had been crushed rather than drowned amid severe overcrowding on the vessel.

The child was reported to be Eritrean.

105 people recovered from overcrowded boat

The vessel had departed from the French coast and was attempting to cross the English Channel towards the UK when those onboard requested assistance.

French rescue services launched a major operation, with the state-chartered rescue vessel Ridens recovering those onboard.

The rescue vessels Abeille Normandie and Pluvier were also deployed to assist.

All 105 people were taken from the vessel.

Three were found to require urgent medical attention.

A maritime medical team was flown to the rescue ship by a French Navy helicopter based at Le Touquet.

Despite efforts to assist them, the two women and 10-year-old child were pronounced dead.

The other 102 people survived.

Authorities believe victims were crushed

A spokesman for the Pas-de-Calais authorities said initial information indicated that drowning was not the cause of the deaths.

He said:

“Apparently there was no drowning, it was likely crushing which is just as dreadful, especially if we think of the 10-year-old child.”

The precise circumstances surrounding the deaths remain subject to investigation.

Nine other people were reported to have required medical attention for injuries which were not considered critical.

Investigation launched into deaths

French authorities have opened an investigation into how the three victims died.

The identities of the two women have not been released.

The incident happened amid continuing attempts by people to cross the Channel from northern France towards the UK.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said the Government was “deeply saddened” by the deaths.

The spokesperson said:

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the deaths in France today.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by the criminal gangs who exploit vulnerable people for profit, and we will continue to work relentlessly.

“It’s the Prime Minister’s promise to do more to prevent these perilous journeys from happening.”

Three confirmed dead and 102 rescued

The latest incident leaves three people confirmed dead from the vessel — a 10-year-old child and two women — while 102 others survived the rescue operation.

French authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the organisation of the attempted crossing.