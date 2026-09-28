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MULTIPLE LINES Five RAF Fairford terror suspects released on bail as police pursue multiple lines of inquiry

Five RAF Fairford terror suspects released on bail as police pursue multiple lines of inquiry

Five men arrested over a suspected terrorist incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire have been released on police bail as counter-terrorism detectives continue what they describe as a complex investigation.

All five are British nationals aged between 23 and 25 and from London.

They were arrested in Whelford during the early hours of Sunday, 27 September, following reports of three suspicious vehicles travelling towards the military airbase.

The men were initially detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

No charges have been announced.

Five suspects released on stringent bail conditions

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, confirmed on Monday afternoon that the five men were being released following extensive interviews and enquiries.

He stressed that their release did not bring the investigation to an end.

The men are subject to stringent bail conditions restricting their movement and contact with other people and remain under investigation while detectives pursue multiple lines of inquiry.

The suspects are:

  • a 24-year-old man from Camden
  • a 24-year-old man from Westminster
  • a 25-year-old man from Westminster
  • a 23-year-old man from Westminster
  • a 24-year-old man from Willesden

All five are UK nationals.

Three vehicles extensively examined

Police were alerted at

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