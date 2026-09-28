Police seek mystery driver after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on B3079

Police are trying to trace the driver of a white car who may have witnessed a serious collision which left a 17-year-old motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at around 11.20am on Saturday, 19 September, on the B3079 Lyndhurst Road.

Wiltshire Police said the teenage girl was riding a Yamaha YZF125 motorcycle southbound when she was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van at the crossroads with New Road and Forest Road.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries initially described as life-threatening.

Police have now confirmed that she is doing well.

Police trying to trace white car driver

A number of witnesses remained at the scene following the collision and have spoken with officers.

However, investigators believe a white car was also near the scene and its driver may have witnessed what happened.

The vehicle had left before police arrived.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team are now trying to identify the driver and have stressed that they want to speak to them as a potential witness.

Anyone who believes they were driving the white car, or has information which could help identify the driver, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting crime reference 54260113709.

Information can also be emailed to wiltshire.police.uk">[email protected].