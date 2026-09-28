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FIGHTING FOR LIFE Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

A cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police said the man, aged in his 30s, was riding an electrically assisted pedal cycle along King Cross Street when he came off his bike on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 3.10pm on Sunday, 27 September.

The cyclist had been travelling in the direction of Burdock Way when the collision happened.

He was taken to hospital, where police say he remains in a critical condition.

Police appeal for witnesses

Roads policing officers are trying to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Police are also particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw the cyclist immediately before he came off the bike.

Officers said the man was riding a black bike and was not wearing a helmet.

Motorists who were travelling through the area at the time are being asked to check their dashcams for footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 973 of 27 September.

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