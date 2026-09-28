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ARSON PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major emergency response to a fire on Ramsgate‘s East Pier, where he was subsequently rescued from the sea.

Police, firefighters, paramedics, Coastguard teams and the RNLI were called to the harbour on Sunday night, 27 September.

Kent Police said officers were called at around 10.43pm following reports of a fire on East Pier, near Harbour Parade.

A 32-year-old man was recovered from the water before being arrested by officers on suspicion of arson.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police said nobody was injured in the fire.

Seven fire engines sent to East Pier

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent seven fire engines to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on East Pier.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets to extinguish the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene until around 12.30am on Monday.

Kent Police said:

“A man, aged 32, was recovered from the water by a Coastguard patrol and then arrested by attending officers on suspicion of arson.

“He was taken by ambulance crews to hospital. The fire was extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured.”

Man rescued from water

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called shortly after 11pm following reports of a person in the water near East Pier.

The ambulance service said the man was rescued from the water by the RNLI before being assessed and treated by paramedics.

He was subsequently taken to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Ramsgate RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat at around 11.17pm as the emergency operation unfolded.

HM Coastguard and the harbour master were also involved in the response.

Extent of fire damage not yet known

The fire was reported in the area of the port control office and Royal Harbour Brasserie.

The extent of any damage to the commercial premises has not yet been confirmed.

The 32-year-old man’s arrest is on suspicion of arson and does not establish guilt. No charge has been announced.

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