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RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the M5 near Worcester.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway near Junction 7 at 7.43am on Monday, September 28, following reports of a crash involving several vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, where crews found four patients.

Two suffer potentially serious injuries

Two men were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

A third man suffered injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.

A fourth man was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered numerous vehicles that had been involved in the incident and four patients.

“Two of the patients, both men, were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

“A third man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was then taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.

“The fourth patient, also a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

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