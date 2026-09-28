Five British men arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

Five British men arrested over a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford have been released on police bail as counter-terrorism detectives continue what has been described as a complex and large-scale investigation.

The five suspects, aged between 23 and 25, are all British nationals from London and remain under investigation. Three are from Westminster, one is from Camden and another is from Willesden.

They were arrested near the Gloucestershire airbase in the early hours of Sunday after three suspicious white vans were reported in the village of Whelford.

The men were initially detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

Their release on bail has also been independently reported, with Counter Terrorism Policing stressing that the investigation remains active.

Suspects remain under ‘stringent’ bail conditions

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, confirmed on Monday afternoon that all five were being released following extensive questioning.

He said: “I can confirm that, following extensive interviews and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon.

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over.

“They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others.

“They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.”

Police said searches carried out overnight had generated “multiple new lines of enquiry”, while a cordon remained in place around RAF Fairford on Monday.

Iran rejects claims of involvement

The Iranian Embassy in London has meanwhile rejected speculation linking Tehran to the incident.

It said Iran “categorically rejects” involvement and described reports suggesting a connection as “unfounded and malicious speculations”. Pasted text

Counter Terrorism Policing has not publicly attributed the suspected offences to Iran.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans warned against speculation about the motivation behind the incident while detectives examine the evidence.

She said: “I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident and the geopolitical questions being raised.

“However, I ask that Counter Terrorism Policing be given the space at this time to carry out its work carefully and thoroughly.” Pasted text

Farmer raised alarm after spotting vans

The investigation began after suspicious activity was reported close to RAF Fairford in the early hours of Sunday.

A local woman said she encountered three white vans blocking a road while returning home from a party and saw a group of hooded and masked men nearby.

She said she initially attempted to contact Ministry of Defence police before dialling 999 at 1.36am.

According to her account, armed officers were in the village within around ten minutes. Pasted text

Five men were subsequently detained, and a 400-metre cordon was established around the vehicles.

Around 85 homes were evacuated while specialists examined the vans, which were seen carrying a number of barrels.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the investigation involves local and national police, the Ministry of Defence and other agencies.

None of the five men has been charged, and their release on bail does not end the investigation.