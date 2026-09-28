M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the M3 near Junction 5 at Hook tonight following reports of a serious collision involving two cars.

Motorists reported being stationary for at least 20 minutes at around 9pm on Monday, 28 September, with significant debris said to be scattered across the motorway.

Early eyewitness accounts suggest two cars were involved in the collision.

One witness reported seeing one vehicle in a ditch while another had come to rest facing around near the central reservation.

The witness described debris being spread across the motorway following the impact.

Traffic stopped on M3 near Hook

Drivers caught in the congestion reported that traffic had stopped completely while emergency and highways vehicles made their way towards the scene.

One motorist said National Highways had passed stationary traffic heading towards the incident.

The precise location and direction of the collision have not yet been officially confirmed.

Junction 5 of the M3 serves Hook, Odiham and the A287 towards Farnham.

Injuries not yet known

There is currently no confirmed information regarding injuries, and the circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Motorists approaching the area should expect delays while the incident is dealt with.

The reports of two damaged vehicles and debris across the carriageway are based on accounts from motorists at the scene and have not yet been confirmed by police or National Highways.

This is a developing incident and further information will be provided when confirmed.