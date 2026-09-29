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TRIBUTES PAID Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old serving Dorset Police officer who died after being hit by a train near Branksome.

Police Constable Alex Ayre died following an incident on Friday, 25 September.

Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the railway tracks at around 9.20am.

Dorset Police has since confirmed that Alex was a serving officer with the force.

His devastated family have remembered him as a “handsome, charming young man” who brought laughter, warmth and friendship to the lives of those around him.

‘Alex, forever 24’

In an emotional tribute, Alex’s family said they had never imagined they would have to say goodbye to him so soon.

They described him as a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and best friend who was deeply loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues.

His family said:

“Alex, forever 24.

“None of us ever imagined we would be having to say goodbye to you so soon. Losing you has left a space in our lives that can never be filled.”

They described Alex as someone who had an ability to make people feel welcome and included, regardless of who they were.

He was remembered as someone who was always willing to help others and who friends and family knew they could turn to.

‘The life and soul of the party’

Alex’s family also remembered his sense of humour and the happiness he brought to those around him.

They described him as the “life and soul of the party” and the cheeky member of the family who could make anyone laugh.

His loved ones said countless people would have their own memories of Alex, from childhood and nights out to his working life and conversations with friends.

They said those memories demonstrated the impact the young police officer had made during his life.

The family added:

“24 years will never feel like enough, but you filled those years with so much love, laughter and friendship.

“You will be spoken about, laughed about, cried over and remembered for the rest of our lives.”

They ended their tribute:

“Forever our son. Forever our grandson. Forever our brother. Forever our nephew. Forever our cousin. Forever our Alex.”

Dorset Police confirms death of serving officer

Dorset Police confirmed Alex was a serving police constable following his death.

The circumstances surrounding the railway incident have not been detailed further in the information released.

Alex’s family have asked that he be remembered for the person he was and the impact he had on those around him.

He was just 24 years old.

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