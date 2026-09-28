Concern grows for missing Dartford man last seen in early hours

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing from Dartford.

Charlie Keys was last seen in the Stone area at around 4am on Saturday, September 26.

Kent Police are asking members of the public to report any information which could help officers establish his whereabouts.

Charlie is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with blonde hair and a short stubbly beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a plain black Nike silky tracksuit and Nike Air Max 95 trainers.

Anyone with critical information about Charlie’s whereabouts, or who believes they have seen him, should call 999, quoting reference 27-1240.

Other information can be provided to Kent Police by calling 101 or through the force’s online live chat service.