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OFFICER DOWN Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

A 24-year-old police officer has died in hospital a week after he was struck by a car while responding to a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.

PC Faizaan Najeeb, who served with Northamptonshire Police‘s Response Team in Wellingborough, was seriously injured while attending an incident in Station Road, Raunds, at around 12.35am on Friday, September 19.

PC Najeeb had been responding to a single-vehicle collision when he was struck by a blue Volkswagen Polo.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remained surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

One week after the collision, on September 26, PC Najeeb died from his injuries.

Young officer remembered for his kindness

PC Najeeb began his policing career with Bedfordshire Police in 2021 before joining Northamptonshire Police as a police constable in May 2022.

Those who knew him have remembered a young officer who was “always so happy” and whose positive personality lifted those around him.

Former colleagues said he would do anything for anyone and had made a lasting impression despite his relatively short policing career.

His collar number, P1967, is to be retired in his memory.

Tributes have remembered not simply the officer in uniform, but the son, friend and colleague whose kindness, energy and smile touched the lives of those around him.

PC Najeeb was just 24 years old and had his policing career ahead of him when he lost his life after answering a call to help others.

Rest easy, PC Faizaan Najeeb. Your watch is over. Your service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

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